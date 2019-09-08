Dorothy E. Schwab, 94, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Pleasant View in Manheim, PA. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late John E. and Lizzie (Dohner) Schwab. Dorothy worked for Slaymaker Lock Co. for 43 years, then DATCON, retiring in 1997. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Surviving are her nephews, Jeff married to Roberta Schwab and Steve married to Jennifer Schwab. She was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Schwab.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
