Dorothy E. Harnish, 90, of New Providence, went into the arms of the Lord, September 6, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Russell) Steinman and the devoted wife of Paul H. Harnish until his passing in 1979.
In 1985 she retired from Alcoa after 25 years of dedicated service. She was a longtime member of West Willow United Methodist Church in Willow Street and raised her family within the church. She enjoyed reading mysteries and historical fiction novels, crocheting throw blankets, swimming and traveling.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Paula, wife of Brian Sheaffer of Lititz, Thomas Harnish, husband of Cindy of New Providence, grandchildren: Pamela Peters, Mary Kimmet and April Deibert and great-grandchildren: Delilah, Everett and Josephine. She was preceded in passing by her husband Paul, parents, and siblings: Bob, Russell, Jane and Dolores.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 1 PM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Byerland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, support.humanepa.org/ or the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com