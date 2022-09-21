Dorothy E. Gantz, 94, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ella Greiner Dyer. She was the loving wife of the late Paul E. Gantz who passed away in May 2012.
In her earlier years, Dorothy worked for the former Manheim Glove Factory. She was a member of Ruhl's Church, Manheim where she served on the food committee and was a member of the sewing circle. Dorothy enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, traveling, camping, doing word search puzzles, and playing Bingo.
Surviving is a son, Donald E. husband of Jodi Michael Gantz, Manheim, a daughter, Phyllis E. wife of Bob Mervos, Lancaster, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a brother, Harry Dyer, Rheems. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed, Jay, and David Dyer, and four sisters, Clara Myers, Eleanor Nauman, Anna Geib, and Martha Brosey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's Funeral Service at Ruhl's Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dorothy's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com