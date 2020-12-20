Dorothy E. Ebersole, 94, of Elizabethtown, PA, a resident at Masonic Village, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Loyal M. and Helen (Burkins) McCrabb. Her husband, Joseph E. Ebersole, died in 2017.
Dorothy attended Lancaster Business School and worked at Lancaster County National Bank for 10 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and crocheting afghans for her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Vernon Keeports, Gerald Keeports (Lynn), David Keeports, Sr. (Beth); her step daughters, Deborah Elser, and Cindy Hummer; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her step son, Joe Ebersole; and her brothers, Loyal McCrabb, Jr., Donald McCrabb, Paul McCrabb, Harold McCrabb, and Lester McCrabb,
A private Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Please visit Dorothy's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com a video of the service will be online Dec. 22, 2020.
