Dorothy E. "Dot" Rineer, 99, formerly of Bart, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was the wife of the late Clarence H. "Dick" Rineer, who passed away on July 25, 2007. Born in Bart Township she was the daughter of the late J. Willis and Annie Trout Graham.
Dorothy graduated from Bart High School in 1941 where she played on the baseball and basketball teams. After graduation she went to work for the Hamilton Watch Factory until Dick returned from the war to raise their family. She served as the Bart Postmaster for over 25 years from 1962 to 1988. She was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church and was the Communion Steward for over sixty years as she made the grape juice every year that was used for communion.
Dot was a member of the Special Division of the Bart Fire Company helping with the monthly breakfasts, mud sales and suppers. Also enjoyed the fellowship of quilting with the Green Tree Thimble Club. Dot's flowerbeds were her pride and joy with many colors of day lilies and iris. She made the best chicken corn soup and pumpkin pie with a flaky crust. Everyone would look forward to her peanut brittle every holiday.
Surviving are two daughters: Doris A. Groff of Quarryville, Cynthia M. Whitmore of Lancaster, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral service at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville PA on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Interment will be in the Longenecker's Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the Bart Fire Company, Box 72, Bart, PA 17503