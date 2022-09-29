On Sunday, September 25, 2022, our Lord called home Dorothy E. "Dot" Caldwell, 92. Dorothy was reunited with her parents, the late Violet and George Gerz in the comfort of her home and surrounded by the love of her husband and children.
Dorothy graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1949 and worked at RCA and the Host Resort. She was married for 68 years to William A. Caldwell.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Linda High, Lois Caldwell and Michael Caldwell, Lancaster, Joyce Eaves wife of Daniel Eaves of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Jane Stover wife of Eric Stover, also of Lancaster. Her joy was seen in the love she gave and received from her children and grandchildren, Angela Williams, Dwayne High, Janelle McCoy, Tiffany Fletcher, Anthony Mastromatteo, Tawny Caldwell, Andrew Stover, William M. Caldwell, Katelyn Eckert, and Lauren Stover. She had fourteen great-grandchildren and one expected in February.
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her sister, Kathyrn Heiland, and brothers, William Gerz, Richard Gerz and George Gerz; and her grandson William M. Caldwell.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional care and support provided by Kindred Hospice, especially her nurse, Candice and Reverend Scott.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, on September 30, 2022, at 11 AM. There will be a viewing at the Church from 10-11 AM. Interment will occur immediately following the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Charles Road, Lancaster.
Flowers and/or donations will be accepted. Donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to Schreiber Pediatric Center, Lancaster. Schreiberpediatric.org
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »