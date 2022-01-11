Dorothy E. Brooks, 97, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Weston, Wisconsin.
She was born October 1, 1924 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Gibble) Dennis. On July 7, 1947 she married Joseph Brooks, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Dorothy was raised in Manheim, the second oldest and last surviving of six children. After high school graduation she worked for several years in the asbestos factory, before attending Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio, where she met and married Joe. They settled in Zanesville, Ohio, Joe’s hometown, for the next eleven years when a job change brought them to Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Dorothy completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and taught fourth grade for many years. She loved to read and was highly proficient at every form of needlework, quilting, knitting, garment sewing and more.
Survivors include her children, Patricia (Mike) Gaska, Cynthia (Timothy) Boudreau, David, Thomas, Gregory, Anthony (Cynthia) and Martin Brooks; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald Rohrer; sisters-in-law, Linda Dennis and Elizabeth Barker; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond Dennis, Jean Bard, Faye Kulp, Patricia Rohrer and Clair Dennis.
