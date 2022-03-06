Dorothy E. Bouder, 77, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2022 at Legend of Lititz after a brief illness.
She was a daughter of the late Howard S. and Clara (Brown) McCummings and wife of the late Stanley E. Bouder who passed away February 26, 2018.
Dorothy was a 1962 Solanco High School graduate and enjoyed arts and crafts. She worked at Alcoa in Lancaster, Fireside Crafts in Lititz, and most recently taught craft classes at Stauffers of Kissel Hill.
She is survived by a son, Brian E. Bouder and a grandson, Jason C. Maree.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Ann McCummings.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Memorial services officiated by the Reverend Roger Kresge will follow at 7 p.m.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »