Dorothy E. Bates, 99, of Millersville, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Rheems Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Minnie N. (Kline) Smith. Dorothy was the wife of the late Garth V. Bates, and they shared 51 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1994.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and devoted her time to her family and home.
She is survived by two sons, Robert H. Bates, Sr. and his wife Michele of Lancaster, and Richard G. Bates and his wife Carol of New Providence. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Service for Dorothy will be private at the convenience of the family. Her final resting place will be with her husband in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com