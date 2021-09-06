Dorothy E. Andes, 86, of Pleasant View Communities, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Born in North Washington, Butler County, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Dean and Mary J. (Maharg) Marsh. She was the wife of the late Lester R. Andes who died in 2000.
Dorothy worked as a payroll accountant for 35 years for Sperry New Holland. Never one to stay at home, Dorothy continued to work for 10 years at Bob's Market, Lititz, at the deli counter, and then went to Melbert Associates, in accounting, for 18 years.
Dorothy attended Brunnerville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, she was a sprint car racing enthusiast, loved working in her flower garden, was a wonderful baker, and enjoyed reading.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Cindy Whirt, wife of John, of Willow Street and David B. Andes, husband of Darlene, of Newmanstown; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlene M. Kaltenbach, of Mars, PA. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Wendall D. and W. Marvin Marsh.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 9:30AM to 11AM, Thursday, September 9, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will follow at 11AM with Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband, Lester, at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com