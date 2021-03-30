Dorothy "Dottie" Sweater Tomlinson, 88, of Quarryville, Wife, Mom, Grammy, Grammy Dot, Aunt Dot, and a Friend to all that knew her, left us on Saturday, March 27, 2021, because her work here is done. She received the call; the call for an offer she accepted a long time ago, one that she couldn't refuse, and was for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This calling comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission took her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, serving ice cream cones, milkshakes, and those yummy cheese steak sandwiches. She will be playing cards, organizing concerts, and volunteering to her heart's content.
Dottie was born on April 4, 1932, one of 5 children, to the late Stephen & Ruth Drumm Sweater. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" R. Tomlinson, of Quarryville, whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage on August 21, 2020; five daughters: Daryl Ann Funk (Jim), Quarryville, Barbara Jean Striker (George), Holtwood, Carol Sue Martin, Quarryville, Linda Lou Powl (Rick), Drumore, and Donna Marie Graeff, Quarryville, 8 grandchildren, Casey Herr (Dale), Kerry Funk (Chad), Tom Funk (Melissa), Josh Winters (Erin), Andrew Powl (Brittany), Sarah Powl, John Powl, Jenna Graeff (Matt), 9 great-grandchildren, Katie Herr, Grace Herr, MacKenzie & Dawson Hilditch, Ella & Cooper Funk, Jordyn & Crew Powl, Noah Brynes, and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by 1 infant son, Stephen, 1 brother, Richard Sweater, and 3 sisters, Nancy Smith, Ruthie Renier, and Betty Sweater. Dottie was the last survivor of her generation.
After working at Bowman's Snack Bar, Quarryville, Dottie started "Dottie's Snack Bar", Quarryville, in 1968 and worked there until the age of 80. Dottie always contributed her success due to the support of her loving husband, dear daughters, and the wonderful employees through those 50+ years. Dottie didn't think of this as a "job" because she enjoyed the cooking and working with family and friends. Most importantly she loved the customers whom she served and her customers loved her as well. Many teenagers received their first paycheck from Dottie. Working with all the teenagers over the years kept her young at heart.
Through the Snack Bar Dottie and Bill sponsored Dottie's Softball Team in the 80's. They were very proud of the team as they traveled all over Pennsylvania and became the State Champions. As the team traveled many times she would need to stay behind, to do what else, but to run the snack bar. From the coaches to the players they couldn't ask for a better group of men. The team had a huge hometown following. You would hear Dottie say "Who would have thought a great team like our Dottie's Team would come from the small town of Quarryville". No matter where her family would travel, folks would see their hats and jackets advertising Dottie's Snack Bar, someone would yell "hey we ate there".
Over the years, the Quarryville Community supported Dottie and Dottie's Snack Bar, and she graciously gave back to the community she loved. Through the years Dottie volunteered at Visiting Angels, Meals on Wheels, Flowing Oil Cafe', LOVE INC, New Hope Community Closet, Quarryville Library, Quarryville Borough Council, Soroptimist International of Solanco, Lancaster Professional Business Women, and was one of the founders for the Huffnagle Park Community Concerts. Dottie also started neighborhood picnics because she loved her neighbors.
Her love for her country, and the veterans that served us, was proven when she served as President of Quarryville American Legion Post 603 Women's Auxiliary and baked and delivered cookies to Coatesville Veterans Hospital at Christmas. She sold poppy's to raise money for the veteran's. Together Dottie and Bill drove veterans from this area to doctor appointments in Coatesville.
Dottie loved her church family. As a member of Quarryville Memorial United Methodist Church you could find Dottie, where else but the kitchen. She was a take-charge person and made sure things got done, got done correctly, and got done on time.
Through all her years of hard work and community service Dottie enjoyed cabin trips to Black Moshanon State Park and beach trips with her children and grandchildren. Dottie loved traveling with family and friends. We are sure that many of those that she traveled with, and have gone before her, were there to greet her when she took her final trip to her Heavenly home. A birthday or holiday never went by without her making it a special celebration. Shopping trips with Grammy was always an adventure and created lasting, fun memories. She also enjoyed meeting fellow Solanco classmates for their monthly breakfast and playing Pinochle with friends.
Keeping up with 5 daughters was an amazing feat in itself, then when you add her children's friends to the mix, it was always a party at Dottie's home. If you were fortunate to be there you were served a midnight breakfast after she worked a 13-hour day. Dottie enjoyed life and gave her family and friends many memories to hold dear in their hearts.
She loved to love on people. With her contagious smile Dottie made friends everywhere she went. Every day Dottie lived Job 9:27 - "I will forget my complaint, I will put off my sad face, and be of good cheer".
Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".
Dottie's husband, Bill, and their girls are so grateful and appreciate the love, care, and compassion that Dottie received the past 2 years at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. During this last year when, the family was not able to visit during COVID, they cared for Dottie as if she was one of their own. Her family was able to see her again the final week before her passing. It was as if she held on for her final goodbyes.
A sincere thank you goes to Hospice & Community Care who were involved with Dottie's care and family support her final week. Both Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Hospice are true examples of Galatians 6:2, Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.
Dottie's funeral service will take place at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing as per CDC recommendations. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church at the above address. Online guestbook at:
