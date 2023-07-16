Dorothy "Dottie" Rae Reice Wolf

Born May 6, 1937, she was the daughter of Frederick S. Reice and Dorothy Snyder Reice, in Bloomsburg PA. On June 29, 2023, at age 86, Dottie passed away peacefully into the welcoming arms of her savior. She had been residing in the Agape Memory Care unit at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA.
She attended Bloomsburg University (Teacher's College), prior to moving to Tennessee. She later moved to Lancaster County. Dottie worked at Rea & Derick, subsequently Peoples Drugs, and CVS. She was a proud member of Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter. She was a member at Church of the Apostles, where she joyfully served as the hostess for Heritage and Horizons for many years. She loved to travel and felt soothed when at the shore.
She will be remembered for her warm welcome to everyone, her deep and devout faith, and her quiet strength in adversity.
She is survived by a son, Wayne C. and his wife Liesl of Lititz, and grandson, Christian R., also of Lititz. She is predeceased in passing by a son, Eric Z. Wolf.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 1 2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Dottie's life will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dottie's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Chapter 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr. Harrisburg, PA 17110
