Dorothy "Dottie" Elizabeth Heiney (Wimer), 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Born in Willow Street, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. Wimer and Mary E. Groff Wimer.
She was an owner and operator of the Cottage Restaurant in Quarryville, PA for 18 years. Dottie retired from The Long Home as their Dietician. Dottie will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Norma L. McCrabb (Ricky), Vickie L. Styer, and Sally A. Rhoads companion of David Hubbs; her eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; her sister Shirley Groff.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Heiney, Sr., her son Donald L. Heiney, Jr., and her sister Leah Junius.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
