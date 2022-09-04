Dorothy "Dottie" Elaine Murphy, 88, of Columbia, formerly of Lancaster, died on September 1st at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Martin G. Murphy. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Wilmer and Ella (Kershner) Bradley. A graduate of McCaskey High School, she was employed by Alcoa for 15 years and retired from the Lancaster County Courthouse after 15 years.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Lancaster, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the church office.
Surviving is a son, Kevin A., married to Brenda Murphy of Ephrata, and a daughter, Ellen, married to James Thurman Shank III, of Quarryville; grandchildren, Amber Nicole, J.T. Shank IV, Garrett William Shank, Logan Cree Shank, Derek Matthew Murphy, Dalton Joshua Shank, Ty Alexander Shank, great grandson Landon McLaren-Shank and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Andrew Murphy, and seven siblings, Richard Bradley, Ruth Ditts, Wilmer Bradley, Evelyn Haleman, Jean Alexander, Bernard Bradley and Joseph Bradley.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the Personal Care staff at St. John's Herr Estate, the skilled nursing staff at Luther Acres, and Caring Hospice for their dedicated compassionate care of Dottie.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11AM at Lighthouse Assembly of God of New Holland, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA 17557. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be sent to St. John's Herr Estate Benevolent Fund.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com