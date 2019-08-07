Dorothy "Dot" Snavely

Dorothy "Dot" Kendig Keener Snavely, 88, of Lititz, died Monday, August 5, 2019. She was residing at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Risser Snavely, on December 7, 2015. They had celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was born in Lancaster to the late Norman Leaman Keener and Ada (Miller) Kendig Keener.
She was a 1949 graduate of Warwick Twp. High School. She was a long-time member of Neffsville Mennonite Church. She was active for many years as a Bible teacher. She taught various adult Sunday school classes as well as a new believer's class. She was involved in the women's ministry at the church. She and her late husband had a business of Snavely's Wind & Wood Shop at the Green Dragon Market.
Dot enjoyed sports, gardening, reading, and baking. She was involved in various activities at Moravian Manor. At the age of 80, she went on a mission trip to Haiti where she taught in a pastors' seminar. That was a life changing experience.
Surviving is a son, Russell, and his partner Barbara Wise, Lititz, three daughters, Carol married to John G. Piccolo, Nazareth, Deborah married to John R. Bieber, North Port, FL, and Patricia married to James Hulsey, Mechanicsville, VA, seven grandchildren, Jennifer Corsey, Quantico, VA, Jolene Bosché, St. Louis, Jacqueline Walker, Pittsburgh, Megan Underhill, Ft. Benning, GA, Matthew Bieber, Herndon, VA, Emily Barnes, Bumpass, VA, and David Hulsey, Richmond, VA. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Esther Martin, Lancaster, and Jeanette Metzler, Lititz and a brother, Kenneth Keener, Lititz. She was predeceased by her brothers Paul Keener, Largo, FL, Harold Keener, Lancaster, John Keener, Lancaster, and Norma Carper, Mifflintown.
A viewing will be held from 5-8PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 127 S. Broad St. Lititz, PA 17543 and again from 8:30AM-9AM at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pk. Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at the church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9AM. Burial will be at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Moravian Manor Retirement Community 300 W. Lemon St. Lititz, PA 17543 or the Mennonite Central Committee 21 S. 12th St. Akron, PA 17501.
