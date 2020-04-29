Dorothy "Dot" Laura Mohn went to her heavenly home April 26, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Dot lived at Ephrata Manor for the past three years but had been a New Holland resident for over fifty-five years.
Preceding her in death was her first husband Edwin C. Myers, Jr. to whom she was married for over forty-four years and her second husband Harold Mohn with whom she shared over twenty-three years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons and a step son.
Dot was an avid homemaker, wife and mother who cherished her family. Being a seamstress was her occupation from her home. Having the cleanest house in town was just a fact! For pleasure she was a dedicated bowler till in her eighties. She liked to take walks, play cards, and loved her Bingo! Dot traveled everywhere she could over the years including The Holy Lands.
She was a wonderful mother of four children; Stephanie "Penny" Burkhart married to Michael, Rick Myers married to Becky, Edwin "Chip" Myers III married to Debbie, and Marianne Wenger married to Dave. She had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. Dot is also survived by her brother, Elmer Wolf.
In lieu of flowers please make any contributions to Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster, who took such tender care of her.
Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
