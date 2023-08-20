Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Bushman formerly of Millsboro, DE, and Lancaster, PA walked onto the sandy beaches of Heaven on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, unexpectedly at her home in Salisbury, MD. Born December 30, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre PA to the late George Roper, Dorothy (Rodda) Roper-Belcastro, and stepfather, Primo J. Belcastro.
Dorothy was the widower of John (Jack) R. Bushman who passed August 22, 2005. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Anthony "Tony" Roper, two sisters, Georgia Hughes and Roberta L. "Bobbie" Roper Borum, and two grandchildren, Amanda Sue Reich and Justin Tyler Root.
Dorothy was a homemaker for most of her life raising four sons and three daughters. Eric "Butch" Vital married to Tammy of Manheim, Arnold "Sonny" Vital of Lancaster, Brian Reich married to Tracy of Lititz and Larry Reich of Lebanon. Sandra Durdock married to Scott of Manheim, Roberta Olinger married to James of Mount Joy and Heidi Root of Georgia. Surviving besides her children are brothers Duke Roper married to Wendy of Mercersburg and sisters, Ethel Roper Harrison married to Frank of Wilkes- Barre and Alice Roper Zimmerman married to Earl of Carlisle, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. The interment will be private in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.