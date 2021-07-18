Chandler, Arizona resident Dorothy "Dodie" L. Stroup, 77, died on April 30th, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1943 in Philipsburg, PA to Herbert and Jane Bayer.
Dodie was a social butterfly and the Stroup family rock. She had a unique quality in guiding the family with her level perspective. She was a 1961 graduate of Mount Vernon Seminary in Washington, D.C. and then Lock Haven State College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Education in 1965 and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. Dodie was a health teacher and coach of gymnastics and swimming at McCaskey High School for four years. She then became a health teacher and in-school suspension coordinator at Garden Spot High School for 20 years before retiring in 1999. She also coached Varsity Women's gymnastics for several years. Dodie made a positive impact on her community, teaching swimming lessons to children as the New Holland "Learn to Swim" Director for 9 years. She loved to play cards, and belonged to multiple card clubs and had monthly game nights with friends. She achieved her bridge life master certification in 2009 and continued to play bridge with a passion the rest of her life. Dodie loved to golf, was an avid reader, loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was a knitting enthusiast, making Christmas stockings and sweaters for family and friends, and serving up her famous Dutch fries and incredible chocolate chip cookies.
Dodie was married to George T. Stroup, Jr. in 1965 and they were married for 55 years before he passed away this past December. They raised two sons in PA and after retirement, moved to Chandler, AZ in 2015. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church (PA) and then Risen Savior Lutheran Church (AZ). She enjoyed musicals and was a member of the Hall Theater in Gilbert (AZ) for several years. She was lifelong follower of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives.
She leaves behind her son Trent and his wife Tina with their three children, Addie, Oliver and Vivianna; her son Derek and his wife Wendy and their two children, Sadie and Deacon.
A memorial service for both Dodie and George Stroup will be held at Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland on August 21st at 2pm. Food will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Dodie's behalf to the following charities: StroupKidsForKids.org and CCHSnetwork.org. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.