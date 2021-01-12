Dorothy (Crosland) Dunn, 96, of Huntingdon, PA, passed away on January 4, 2021 in the presence of family. Born December 13, 1924 in Lancaster, PA, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Edward S. and Anna L. (Meiskey) Crosland. She was united in marriage to Philip F. Dunn, M.D. on June 12, 1948 in Lancaster. Dr. Dunn preceded her in death on October 24, 2014.
She is survived by two children, Philip F. Dunn and his wife, Anita (Bruno) Dunn, of Mount Joy and Patricia A. Dunn and her husband, Arthur L. Hattel, of Port Matilda. She is also survived by a sister, Cynthia Campbell, of Lancaster, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Landis.
Mrs. Dunn attended Lancaster public schools, graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1942. In 1946, she received her bachelor's degree in music education from Hood College in Frederick, MD. She taught music and English in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg areas before moving to Huntingdon in 1953, where she later served as a substitute teacher in area school districts. She also assisted in her husband's medical practice for many years.
Mrs. Dunn was a member of the Abbey Reformed United Church of Christ, Huntingdon, where she previously served as a substitute organist.
Mrs. Dunn's interests included the family farm, Stone Hall, in Hartslog Valley, attending musical events, and serving as a pianist or organist with various musical groups. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends, and spending time outdoors at her swimming pool.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details will be announced when plans are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Dorothy C. Dunn may be made to Huntingdon County Children's Services, Courthouse Annex II, 430 Penn St., Huntingdon, PA 16652 or to the Abbey Reformed United Church of Christ, 515 6th St., Huntingdon, PA 16652.
To sign an online guest book and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of the John B. Brown Funeral Home, 417 Washington St., Huntingdon, PA 16652