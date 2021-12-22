Dorothy Clare Nolan of Lancaster passed away surrounded by her family on December 18, 2021. She lived at the Brethren Village Retirement Community. Born in Bayonne, NJ in 1926 she was the daughter of the late Alvah J. Scott and the late Edna McNaughton Scott.
Dorothy graduated from Bogota High School in 1943 and worked as a secretary for East River Savings Bank and then as an Executive Secretary for American Cyanamid before she married Richard A. Nolan in 1951 and moved to Lancaster, PA. She worked as a secretary at RCA Corporation from 1952 until 1956,
Dorothy was a charter member of Highland Presbyterian Church, a member of the Lancaster Women’s club, the Towne Club of Lancaster, a member of Meadia Heights Golf Club, a past President of the Bogota Junior Women’s Club and the Secretary-Treasurer for the Lancaster County Youth Amateur Hockey League.
Her hobbies included golf, bridge and crossword puzzles. She was a volunteer at the voting polls and a census taker for many years. Her passion was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her Husband of 64 years, Richard A. Nolan, and her brother Alva J. Scott of New Jersey.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara L. Nolan, of Brownstown, her son Richard A. Nolan of East Petersburg, Donna E. Nolan, wife of Richard and two grandchildren, Reith A. Nolan and Randen J. Nolan.
Funeral Services will be held at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Monday December 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E Roseville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be at:
717-394-4097