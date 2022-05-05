Dorothy C. Smith, 88, of 300 Willow Valley Lakes Dr., Willow Street, PA, passed away on April 27, 2022. She was the daughter of the late S.S. Crist and Jeannette (Bernard) Crist of Columbia, PA. She was the wife of Clair P. Smith, Jr., (deceased) of York, PA, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
Dottie was a 1951 graduate of Columbia High School, Columbia, PA. She was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA. Following college graduation, she worked as an editor and writer at Merck, Sharp and Dohm.
Dottie served as a deacon in several Presbyterian churches over the years. She was an avid sailor as well as a member of Sweet Adeline groups. Dottie volunteered as a resident activities coordinator at the Presbyterian Village in Redford, Michigan. As well as serving homebound seniors weekly in Birmingham, Michigan, she also volunteered at Craven County Hospice after relocating to New Bern, North Carolina.
She is survived by a son, Bradford L. Smith who lives in Tuckerton, NJ, and a daughter, Stephanie A. Van de Motter who lives in Santa Monica, CA. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or the Salvation Army of Lancaster, PA. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
