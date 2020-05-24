Dorothy C. Regan, 94, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Cuba Mills (Mifflintown), PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Minnie M. Cleck. She was also the beloved wife of John J. Regan who preceded her in death in 1986.
Dorothy was a celebrated 45-year employee of the former A&P Tea Company and Superfresh Food Markets. She was a member of the Meat Packers of America Union. Following retirement, she worked part-time at Willow Valley Retirement Communities.
Dorothy was a longtime active member of many social organizations including Amvets, Riverside Camping Assoc., The Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW, American Legion, Women of the Moose Chapter 724, and the Elks Lodge #134. Dorothy most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Kepner of Reedsville, and a son, James Regan of Lancaster; her 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and one brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 P.M. The Graveside Service at Riverview Burial Park will be held at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
