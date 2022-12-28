Dorothy C. (Miller) Yohn, 96, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Born Sunday, September 12, 1926, in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Blanche (Shirk) Miller. She was first married to Howard R. Sharp, Sr. Following Howard's death, she went on to marry to the late John Yohn.
She is survived by three children: Donna Strohm, of Mount Joy, Howard R. Sharp, Jr., engaged to Chrstine Whary, of Maytown, and Debra A. Bradley, of Marietta. Also surviving are two stepchildren: Sally Helm, of Mount Joy, and Connie Hearn, of Lancaster; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandaughter, as well as Dorothy's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Vickie Kitch.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614. Burial will follow in Marietta Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
