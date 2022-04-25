Dorothy C. Hurst died on April 21, 2022 at Calvary Homes.
Mrs. Hurst retired from the School District of Lancaster in 1992, where she was a secretary.
She belonged to the PA Association of School Retirees and also School District of Lancaster Retirees.
She was 60 year member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA.
She sang in the Church Choir for many of those years. She was a past Officer of the Southwest District United Methodist Women. She was also active as a Sunday School Teacher, an Officer for the Local United Methodist Women, and served as a Trustee and in many other committees in her Church.
She loved playing golf and traveling all over the world with her husband, Jerry.
In October of 2002 she received a "Cochlear Implant" which changed her life, after being hearing impaired for so many years.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Claire Heiss Cunningham.
She married Gerald L. Hurst in 1980. Her first husband, Bernard "Skip" Bradley died in 1976.
Surviving besides her husband Gerald is one son, Christopher A. Bradley married to Susan Bradley of Elizabethtown, and a daughter, Kathy Lynn Trimpop married to Dennis Trimpop of Winthrop, Maine. Also surviving are two stepdaughters. Deborah Regar, married to Ronald Regar, Lancaster and Cynthia Shaub, married to Earl J. Shaub of Lancaster.
She is survived by six grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are the following brothers: Donald E. Cunningham and Dennis B. Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by one son Michael P. Bradley, brothers and sisters: Paul H. Cunningham, George R. Cunningham, Gloria Kemerly, Harvey J. Cunningham, Doris Sortland, Herbert T. Cunningham, Kenneth L. Cunningham, George R. Cunningham, and Richard S. Cunningham.
Family will receive friends at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 10am-11am with services at 11am. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Homes The Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Friends may send online condolences to SnyderFuneralHome.com