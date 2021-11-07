Dorothy C. "Dottie" Landis, 77, of Lancaster, slipped quietly into the loving arms of Jesus, while surrounded by her husband and children, Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Born in Leechburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Elsie (Bortz) Geer. Dottie was the loving wife of William R. “Ron” Landis, with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage.
A 1962 graduate of Vandergrift High School, Leechburg, Dottie worked for Bulova as a machine operator for a number of years, but more recently had worked for Willow Valley as a receptionist until her retirement.
A faithful Christian, Dottie was a member of Bethany E.C. Church of Cresswell. Prior to her illness, she had been very involved in helping her friends and neighbors any way she was able. Dottie loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed gardening. She was an amazing cook and baker, and each fall she spent time in the kitchen canning vegetables and fruits. She was crafty with her hands, arranging flower pieces and sewing. Decorating her home was a passion, her house was elaborately decorated for all seasons and holidays. She also loved her dogs.
In addition to her husband, Ron, she is survived by her children: Connie Hess, wife of Glen, of Lancaster; Bill Landis, fiancé of Tara, of Lancaster; and Gail Moore, wife of Chuck, of Conestoga; 8 grandchildren: Courtney, Ben, Bryan, Bethany, Ashley, Nick, Brooke, and Heather; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cynthia Schmidt, of Baltimore. Dottie was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert D. Geer, Richard Geer, Velma Jane Hansen, and Patricia Lahendro. Dottie is also united in Heaven with 2 great-grandchildren, who she never had the opportunity to know.
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Dottie will be held at 11AM, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Bethany E.C. Church, 1165 Letort Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10AM to 11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Dottie’s memory may be made to: Bethany E.C. Church at the address above or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4175, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com