After a long, difficult and courageous battle with cancer, Dorothy (Black) Houser, age 79, of Willow Street, received her eternal reward, passing away at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born in Little Britain Township, she was the daughter of Roy H. and Kathryn L. (Eckman) Black.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret A. Black and Ruth L. Black and her brother, Wilmer R. Black. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, H. Robert Houser of Willow Street; her son S. Scott Stauffer of Quarryville and his wife Suzanne (Scarborough) and their children: Sarah, John, and Mark; and her daughter, Kristen D. (Stauffer) Robertson of Lititz, wife of Stephen Robertson and their children, Claire and Devon.
A 1961 graduate of Solanco High School, Dottie attended nursing school for one year before becoming a mother and homemaker. She was active in the Fulton Grange #66 and held various leadership positions, including holding state office. For many years, she enjoyed square dancing. She organized and ran the square dances that were held at the Fulton Grange Hall in Little Britain.
Dottie recently retired after a 38-year career as a memorial counselor for Haldy-Keener Memorials. She enjoyed working with families to create the perfect memorial for their loved one. She was a "people person" and really took the time to get to know families and learn about their loved ones. Her warm and caring personality transformed many of her clients into personal friends.
Dottie attended Willow Street Mennonite Church and enjoyed the senior Sunday School class. Prior to her illness, she would assist with VBS and other church activities. She enjoyed cleaning, weeding, and gardening, especially at the water falls that she personally designed near the spring house on Big Spring Farm. Dottie loved flowers and enjoyed visiting local greenhouses to select her "bubble gum petunias" and other plants for her beautiful flower beds. She was well known for her love of all things cat-related and especially loved all her cats, most recently enjoying "kitten therapy" on the porch with the newest batch of kittens on the farm. She enjoyed attending plays and concerts, especially ones her grandchildren participated in, and was an avid follower of her favorite quartet, Brothers in Grace.
A Funeral Service will be held at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery. The family requests casual attire and please consider wearing Dottie's favorite colors of lavender, blue and yellow.
"Remember in all things God reigns in love"
Memorial contributions in remembrance of Dottie can be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to your favorite local charity. To offer a note of condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »