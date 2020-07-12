Dorothy Barnes Rohrer, 92, of Lancaster went home to be with her Savior on July 10, 2020 at Calvary Homes. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter M. Rohrer and Naomi Bechtel Rohrer. She was married to the late Richard Barnes for 39 years and to the late Parke Rohrer for 14 years.
Dorothy graduated from Philadelphia School of the Bible and Wheaton College where she received a B.S. in Nursing. She served as a missionary nurse in Africa and upon returning home, worked at LGH, led women's Bible studies, played the organ for services at Calvary Homes, and faithfully prayed for loved ones and missionaries. She was a charter member of Calvary Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter Kathy (John) Albright, a brother Bill (Cleota) Rohrer, and a sister Helen (John) Beerley. She is survived by a son Doug (Donna) Barnes, a step-daughter Rosalind (Tim) Christenson, and step-sons Jonathan (Sharon) Rohrer, Dave (Aimee) Rohrer, Daniel (Susana) Rohrer, and Steve (Jemi) Rohrer. She is also survived by a brother Norm (Ginny) Rohrer and sisters Sally Liller and Florence (Walt) Lee.
The family would like to thank Calvary Homes and Caring Hospice for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of Pine and Orange Sts.), Lancaster, PA, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11AM with Chaplin Kevin Brown officiating. Private family interment will be at Brandywine Baptist Church Cemetery, Chadds Ford, PA.
In following the CDC guidelines, the family is asking for masks to be worn in the building.
Please visit Dorothy's memorial page at