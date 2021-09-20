Dorothy B. Sensenig, 93, passed away on Saturday. September 18, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. Her husband Earl M. Sensenig passed away on June 15, 2021. They had shared more than 73 years of marriage.
Dorothy was born September 9, 1928, to the late Rev. John W. and Edith (Sensenig) Burkholder. Early in life, she received Jesus as Savior and was baptized at the Weaverland Mennonite Church. As a girl, she had decided that she would marry neither a farmer nor a preacher. However, God so directed her life that she in fact married a farmer who later was called to the ministry.
Dorothy Burkholder married Earl Sensenig on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948, at the bride's home in Blue Ball. The newlyweds moved into the little house on the corner of the farm property on Akron Road, Ephrata Township. Here three children were added to the family. Then Earl and Dorothy moved into the larger farmhouse on the same property, where five more children were born. Earl and Dorothy taught their children the joy of work, play, and learning on a farm. In their retirement years, Earl and Dorothy returned to the "little house," remodeled yet again. In 2019 they moved to Fairmount Homes.
In her quiet way, Dorothy supported Earl as he was called as a minister for the Martindale Mennonite Church in 1970 and then as bishop for the Martindale District (Lancaster Mennonite Conference) four years later.
As an older sister in her childhood home, Dorothy had exercised loving care of her younger siblings. Then as she had children of her own, she expressed that same tenderness. In later years, she had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren to love. She quilted by hand a beautiful quilt for each grandchild. Dorothy was a hard worker who knew how to cook meals and be hospitable to guests. With a smile on her face and kind affection in her heart, she was devoted to loving and caring for others.
Dorothy is survived by eight children: Susan married to John Hollinger, East Earl; Leonard married to Edith (Gehman) Sensenig, McAlisterville; Lowell married to Janet (Weaver) Sensenig, Mohnton; Kenneth married to Karen (Weaver) Sensenig, Ephrata; J. Carl married to Julia (Weaver) Sensenig, Denver; Ann married to Lee Roy Martin, Ephrata; Barbara married to Linford Weaver, Denver; Doris married to Donald Beachy, Denver.
She is survived by 42 grandchildren, 135 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, and by brothers, Roy Burkholder (Helen), Samuel Burkholder (Naomi), and sister Lois Hostetter (Earl). In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Edith Lillian Burkholder and Mae Swan, brothers, Marlin Burkholder (Katie) and John Dan Burkholder (Kathleen), grandson John Earl Hollinger, great-grandson Jadon Gehman, and granddaughter-in-law Gloria Hollinger.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. On Thursday, September 23, an additional viewing will be held 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Daryl Weaver, Pastor David Sensenig, and Chaplain Eugene Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
The family thanks the staff at Fairmount Homes for the loving care they provided.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
