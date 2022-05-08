Dorothy B. Hay, 96, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at her residence. Born in Mechanicsburg, PA. she was the daughter of the late Walter K. and Edith C. (Lowery) Brackbill. Dorothy was the wife of the late Paul V. Hay who passed away on March 6, 2007.
Dorothy was a graduate of the former Lemoyne High School class of 1943. A homemaker, Dorothy helped with her husband's TV business in Maytown. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, where she participated in the sewing circle and attending the Tuesday morning Bible study. She was a member of the American Legion Post 809 in Maytown in the ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, sewing and most all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by John A. Hay, husband of Kathleen of Landisville, Dennis E., husband of Patricia of Folly Beach, SC, Debra Baughman, wife of William of Elizabethtown, Melvin E., husband of Colleen of Allentown, and Donna Thedford, wife of Joseph of Hillsboro, NC; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Caruthers of Mechanicsburg and Janet.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Hay; sisters, Elizabeth Minnich, Mildred Gray, and Ada Smith; and a brother, William Brackbill.
A funeral service honoring Dorothy's life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 N Locust St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. The service will be live streamed at https://youtube.com/c/StPaulsUMCofETown (Video will appear 15 min before the service). Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Helping Services, P.O. Box 562, Mount Joy, PA 17552, ECHOS, 61 E Washington St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com