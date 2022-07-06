Dorothy B. "Dottie" Wert, 92, of Quarryville, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Centre Hall, PA, she was the daughter of the late C. William Boozer, Sr., and Lena (Emerick) Boozer. She was married to Dean E. Wert, Sr. for 69 years at the time of his passing in 2019.
Dottie graduated from Centre Hall-Potter High School in 1948, where she was active in band and chorus. She was employed in the factory and accounting department at Stoner Incorporated for 45 years.
Dottie was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where she played in the bell choir, sang in the senior choir, and was choir librarian for many years. She served as director of Solanco Meals on Wheels for 6 years and was also a driver. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital for 9 years.
She is survived by a grandson, William Claude Wert, and a great-grandson, Edward Burrell Wert. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor B. Ressel, and a niece, Melanie, wife of Greg Lutz. In addition to her husband, parents, and brother, she was preceded in death by a son, D. Edward Wert, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dottie's Life at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 -11 a.m. The family would appreciate if those planning to attend would wear a mask.
It was Dottie's wish to be a donor for Humanity Gifts Registry at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey. Private interment will be at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of QPRC and Hospice and Community Care for their kindness and compassionate care for Dottie.
Please omit flowers. Instead, consider a donation in Dottie's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
