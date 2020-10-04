Dorothy Anne Thomas, 86, of Lancaster, died September 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy L. and Warren H. Wilson.
A 1952 graduate of J.P. McCaskey, Anne retired after 40 years of service from Bell Telephone.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Howard) Lorah, Millersville, her caregivers, Michelle (Jeffrey) Wise, Lancaster, William (Barbara) Arms, New Providence, Daniel (Kathy) Gohn, Mount Joy, and three generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Rebecca, and her sisters, Mary Louise Miller and R. Jean Mellott.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
