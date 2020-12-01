Dorothy Ann Lykens

Dorothy A. Lykens, 90, of Ephrata, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on December 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Charity Christian Fellowship Cemetery, S. Groffdale Road, Leola, with Pastor Aaron Lee Hurst officiating.

A Celebration Of Life service will be scheduled in the near future. Please visit funeral home website for full obituary.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

