Dorothy Ann Lykens

Dorothy A. Lykens, 90, of Ephrata, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on December 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Charity Christian Fellowship Cemetery, S. Groffdale Road, Leola, with Pastor Aaron Lee Hurst officiating.
A Celebration Of Life service will be scheduled in the near future. Please visit funeral home website for full obituary.
