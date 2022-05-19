Dorothy A. Wiley, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Shamokin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Tacie (Long) Yeager. After moving to Lancaster, Dorothy married her next-door neighbor, the late Leon Wiley, and the two shared 36 years of marriage.
Dorothy graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1957. She worked for Ross Elementary and Lincoln Junior High for 25 years, first in the cafeteria and then as a teacher's aide. In her retirement, she was a cashier at HACC, and volunteered at Calvary Fellowship Homes. Dorothy was a long-time member of Calvary Church, and was active in the women's Agape Sunday school, and widow's class, and traveled to Scotland and France for ministry. She also took trips to England, France, Germany, Italy, and Holland, and bus trips to Atlantic City. Dorothy enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing piano, cooking, baking, and going to the American Music Theater.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Wimer, Connie Wiley, and Karen Delgado, brother, Al Yeager, and grandchildren, Julie, Luis, Kasandra, Josh, and Kianna. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Pennell.
Family and friends are invited to Dorothy's Funeral Service on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
