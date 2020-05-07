Dorothy A. Kreider

Dorothy A. "Dottie" Kreider, 96, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Carrie Heagy Buch. She was the loving wife of the late Paul R. Kreider who passed away in 1984.
For almost forty years, Dottie worked in the kitchen at the Manheim Auto Auction. In her earlier years, she and her husband owned and operated the former Kreider's Grocery Store in Manheim. Dottie was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim where she sang in the choir, held Wednesday evening prayer meetings, and was a Sunday school class President. Her interests included sewing, embroidery, crocheting, knitting and baking.
Surviving is a son, Richard P. Kreider of Lititz, a daughter, Roberta J. "Bobbi" wife of Joseph Knable of Manheim, five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons: Andrew J. Rodriguez and Devin R. Kreider, seven brothers: Burnell, Christ, Leo, Eugene, Helem, Amos, and Elwood Buch, three sisters: Esther Drescher, Mabel Wickheiser, and Nora Harrison.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Kreider Brethren Cemetery, Penn Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Dottie's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 or Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »