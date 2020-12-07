Dorothy A. "Herk" Lisotto, 80, formerly of Aspinwall, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Ephrata Manor, Ephrata, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Wayne D. Lisotto.
She was a pediatric nurse at St. Francis Hospital (Pittsburgh) before starting a family. She spent time volunteering as a Sunday school teacher for St. Scholastica Parish, enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels, was always active in her community, and supported her children in everything they did. Herk was an avid reader, and her children and husband referred to her as a wizard of crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with family, especially to cheer on all the Pittsburgh sports teams. She will be missed and dearly remembered for her witty, caring, and loving nature, as well as for the many lives she touched.
She was the loving mother of Michael (Rebecca) Lisotto, Pittsburgh; Robert (Alice) Lisotto, Pittsburgh; and Maria (Sam) Wolownik, Lititz, PA; cherished grandmother of Madison, Alex, Amanda, Douglas and Hunter; dear sister of the late Esther B. Adams.
Herk's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Ephrata Manor for the wonderful care and compassion shown to her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Friday, December 11 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.