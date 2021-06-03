Dorothy A. "Dottie" Hartman, 83, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mable Williams Rambler. Dottie was the loving wife of Ronald Lee "Ron" Hartman.
Surviving in addition to her husband Ron, are two sons; Donald W. Beachler, Ithaca, NY, Tom W. Beachler, Elizabethtown, a daughter, Shawn R. Beachler, Elizabethtown, four grandchildren; Benjamin, Andrew, Amber Beachler, Erin Condran, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers; Paul, Dan, and Dave Rambler.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
