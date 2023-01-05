Dorothy A. Fritsch (Dottie) passed away on January 2, 2023. Dottie was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Gregory Nicklaus.
She is survived by her spouse of sixty years, Daniel Fritsch, and four children. They are Daniel Fritsch, Jr. (Mary), Kathleen Balasavage (Robert), Gregory Fritsch (Rita) and Thomas Fritsch (Gwen). There are ten grandchildren: Alexander, Kristen, Emily and Andrew (Daniel); Matthew, Beth Anne and Amy (Kathleen); Nicholas (Gregory); Jordan and Avery (Thomas) and seven great-grandchildren.
Dottie is also survived by a brother, Paul Nicklaus and sisters, Mary Anne Hanley, and Suzanne Krushinsky. She was predeceased by sisters, Eleanor Cassidy and Jean Thode.
Dottie graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School. Subsequent to graduation she was employed as a secretary at Armstrong Contracting and Supply for five years.
Following the graduation of her children from high school until retirement, Dottie was employed part-time as an aide at Nathan Schaeffer Elementary School in Manheim Township.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster with the Rev. Michael Metzgar as celebrant. Family and friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment at St. Anthony Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to Sacred Heart School or Lancaster Catholic High School Endowment Fund. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com