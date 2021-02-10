On 9 February 2021, Mrs. Dorothea Wright Black passed serenely into the arms of her Heavenly Father, at her residence at the Willow Valley Retirement Community. Dottie was born in Johnstown, PA on 15 March 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Wright.
After graduation from Johnstown High School, she went on to manage Moxham Lumber Company. She married Dr. John C Black, Jr. in 1961 and the couple moved to Lancaster County, working in concert to building Dr. Black's dental practice in Willow Street. Both were actively engaged in their faith at Calvary Church.
After 54 years of marriage, Dr. Black preceded his wife in passing away in 2016.
She is survived by her two sons: Dr. John C. Black III of Lancaster, PA and his family: wife, Toni, and sons, Ryan and Connor, and Mr. Todd W. Black of New York, NY.
As per Dorothea's wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a date to be determined. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Willow Valley for their uncompromising care.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Parkinson Foundation in remembrance, www.parkinson.org.
