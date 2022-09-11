Dorothea Mae "Dotti" Lugar, 75, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord, September 4, 2022. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Verna (Keiser) Large.
Dotti was very devoted to her faith. She was a member of the Ross Steet United Methodist Church before transitioning to Wesley United Methodist Church in Strasburg. At Ross Street UMC, she was in the Clown Ministry, a Christian outreach ministry for children and elderly and would visit those in the hospital. At Wesley UMC, she participated in the Disciple Bible Study that became a close group of friends for her.
At Evergreen Estates, she was a dedicated employee for over 14 years. Evergreen was a special place where she was appreciated; and people she worked with became like family. She wore many hats throughout her time including personal care nursing supervisor and at her retirement she was an administrator.
She enjoyed reading in her spare time, as well as with her grandchildren. Dotti treasured the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and loved reliving those memories through photos. She will be remembered for her carrying on a family tradition of being a great baker and cook from recipes passed down through the family. Her red velvet cake and homemade icing and taco salad were family and friend's favorites.
Dotti's memory will live on in all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons: David Lugar, husband of Jennifer, of Lititz and Thomas Lugar of Lancaster; grandchildren: Grant, Lily, Hayden, and Annalise Mae; and a sister, Fredericka Cannon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, September 15 at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Fellowship and a time of sharing memories will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lupus Foundation of America or Alzheimer's Association.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com