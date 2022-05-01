Dorothea Mabel Burkey, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late Dorothea E. (Foelker) and H.T. Skinner.
She graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth, TX in 1952. Dorothea met the love of her life, Edwin Joseph Burkey, at a YWCA dance in Fort Worth in 1957, and later married him in November of the same year. After Ed's discharge from the U.S. Air Force, the young couple moved to Pennsylvania. They were happily married for 64 wonderful years.
Dorothea and Ed belonged to the Lancaster chapter of the National Campers and Hikers Association (NCHA) for many years camping with their children and friends. Dorothea and Ed continued their love of camping during retirement as snowbirds staying at an RV and Golf Resort in Leesburg, FL for more than 20 years.
Dorothea will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband, Edwin Joseph Burkey, and her five children, Sharon A Biddle (Harry) of Woodbridge, VA, Karen M. Krotzer (Daniel) of Manassas, VA, Beverly C. Burkey of Lebanon, PA, John R. Burkey (Karen) of Exton, PA, Debra L. Rutter (Robert) of Mountville, PA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother and father, Dorothea was also preceded in death by her stepfather, John B. Bryant, Jr., and her sister, Joann Freeman.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private iterment will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Please visit Dorothea's Memorial Page at: