Dorothea M. Garner Reeves

The Children of Dorothea Garner Reeves sorrowfully announce the passing of our dear Mother on Wednesday, 14 October 2020, at home, surrounded by her Pastor, Rev. Adrian Boxley, Sr., and family. Dorothea was born June 2, 1927 in Chester County to the late Horace & Mary Anderson Garner. She was married 60 years to Edward L. Reeves, who passed in 2007. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Horace, Homer, and Frederick.
Dorothea & Edward moved to Lancaster County in 1954, joining immediately the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, in Columbia, PA. She became the Minister of Music, Church Organist, Choir Director, Soloist and Deaconess Emeritus. Dorothea & Edward were former owners of the Marietta Citgo Gas Station located on Rt. 441, Marietta, PA. Her Subs and Bar-Be-Que Chicken were her specialty. She absolutely loved filling all the daily orders and seeing her patrons happy.
Dorothea leaves to mourn, as well as celebrate her life, 8 children: Shirley Hurdle (William), Sandra Duncan (Charles), Jacqueline Nixon (Ronald), Pamela Washington (Howard), Edward E., (Elizabeth), H. Michael, Eugene (Christina), and Theodore. Known as Nan Reeves, she loved to be in the presence of her 15 Grands, 14 Great-Grands, and 4 Great-Great-Grands. As a Matriarch of the Reeves Family Reunion, she was loved by her sister-in-love, Lucy Johnson Reeves, and many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and Church Family.
Family & friends are invited to attend the viewing being held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA, on Wednesday evening October 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, please wear your mask. Social distancing will be in place. Funeral services will be held privately at the discretion of the family. Please omit flowers, and send, in Dorothea's memory, a donation to her beloved St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 297 South Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Lord willing, Dorothea's life will be celebrated at a Musical Memorial Service in 2021, where all former members of the St. Paul MBC Choir will be invited to attend.
