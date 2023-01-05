Dorothea Hartman, 85 of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Jere E. Hartman with whom she was married 52 years until his death in 2012. Born in Germany, Dorothea immigrated to the U.S in 1960.
She retired in 1989 after 20 years of service from the Susquehanna Glass factory where she was employed as a glass cutter. Dorothea was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Columbia and volunteered at the Columbia Meals on Wheels. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and reading.
She is survived by her son, Stephen N. husband of Elaine Hartman, Nags Head, NC and Krista wife of David Bryant, Columbia; four grandchildren, Kelli, Alexandra, Jared, Erik and six great-grandchildren. Her brother Richard Ludwig of Germany also survives.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothea's memory to Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO Box 391, Columbia, PA 17512.