Dorn L. Clare, Jr., 65, formerly of Lancaster, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his Bradenton, FL home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Lancaster, Dorn was the son of the late Dorn. L., Sr. and Lenore G. (Davis) Clare.
His unconditional love, friendship, support and laughter will be forever missed by his wife and best friend Frannie.
Dorn was blessed with a fearless and adventurous spirit, and was happiest when flying in the blue of the sky or boating and diving in the beauty of the ocean.
Dorn loved life and nature, never met a problem he couldn't solve and was grateful for every moment the Lord gave him on earth.
We now rejoice that Dorn is with his Heavenly Father in the unimaginable beauty of his eternal home, and take comfort in knowing that we will see him again.
I will praise you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all the marvelous things you have done. I will be filled with joy because of you. I will sing praises to your name, O Most High. Psalm 9:1-2
In addition to Frannie, Dorn is survived by his brother Alan L. Clare, husband of Laura, and their son Ryan Clare, husband of Sarah.
Private services and interment will take place in Witness Park, Lititz, PA. Please omit flowers, and consider making a contribution in Dorn's memory to a mission, charity or hospice organization of your choice.
