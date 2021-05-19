Doris S. Weaver, 80, of Millersville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Warren E and Fannie S. Shenk Denlinger. Doris was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School where she was her class president and played field hockey. After graduating from the LGH School of Nursing, where she served as president of her class for 3 years, she began her 45-year career as a Registered Nurse. She worked in hospitals in Kalamazoo MI, Sioux Falls SD, Plano, TX, Phoenixville, and Lancaster, PA until her retirement in 2006.
Doris had an extraordinary 'green thumb' with some house plants living in excess of 25 years. She was an avid Eagles fan and looked forward to her annual trips with friends to Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed reading, golf, and attending her grandchildren's events.
She is survived by her daughters: Robin married to Kerry Moore of Weatherford, TX, Jody married to Matt Hodges of Mountville, and Tammy Myers of Mountville; her 6 grandchildren: Kelsey Moore, Madyson Hodges, Nikki Myers, Katie Myers, Courtney Phippen (husband Bill) and Sarah Myers, and one great-grandchild, Conner Myers. She is also survived by her siblings: Lamar married to MaryAnn Denlinger of Boiling Springs, and Edward Denlinger of New Holland. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Austin (Moore) and her brother, Burnell Denlinger.
Friends are invited to attend Doris' Memorial Service on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA with luncheon following at Copper Hill, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Doris' memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the PA College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com