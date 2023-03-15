Doris S. Stroud, 95, of Manheim, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Elmer K. and Rosa Garman Summy. She was the loving wife of the late Donald H. Stroud who passed away in 2004.
Owner and operator of the former Doris Stroud's Beauty Salon, Manheim for 25 years, she was also a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim where she taught Sunday School and was the former President of the Women's Guild. Doris had a big heart and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening, traveling, playing games and reading. She loved the color pink.
Surviving is a daughter, Doris Stroud wife of Jonathan Mearig, Manheim, a son, Robert D. Stroud, Lancaster, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a brother, John Summy, Annville, and a sister, Janet Michael, Lititz. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey and Robert Summy, and a sister, Kathryn Wolfe.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris's Memorial Service at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM. There will be a time of visitation from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Wear your brightest clothes. Doris (Nan Nan, Dolly, Little Doris) didn't like to wear black and we can celebrate her life in the most colorful way. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
