Doris S. Mumma, 90, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 of natural causes. The Lord granted her desire to remain at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Russell S. and Ruth Kipp Sweigart. She was the loving wife of Thomas S. Mumma with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on March 1.
She was a 1947 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and a wonderful homemaker. Doris was a faithful member of the former Elizabethtown United Zion Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to crocheting, she found joy in spending time with her family and helping others whenever she was able. She loved attending church and was a prayer warrior on behalf of her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Thomas L., husband of Suzanne Eppley Mumma, of Elizabethtown, Sally J., wife of Lamar Moyer, of Marietta, Brenda J., wife of Eric Copenhaver, of New Holland, and Susan J. Mumma of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nettie A. Wenger of Lititz, Olive G. Eshelman of Elizabethtown, and Alma J. Shearer of Bainbridge. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Richard Sweigart, Violet Hoffer, and Miriam Gantz.
Services will be private with interment in Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »