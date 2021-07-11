Doris S. Baker, 98, of the Glen at Willow Valley, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was the wife of the late Carroll (Bake) Baker, who died in 1995, and the late Harold Brown, who died in 1954. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John and Helen (Gaul) Shuman.
Doris graduated from Quarryville High School. In her younger years she worked for the former Quarryville Telephone and Hamilton Watch companies. Doris volunteered for 36 years at Lancaster General Hospital in addition to Meals on Wheels and Regional Gastroenterology of Lancaster, where she was a member of the infamous Butt Sisters. A wonderful mother and homemaker, she enjoyed playing Pinochle, word search, and big band music. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, New Providence.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, Doris was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara (Brown) Viers, a brother, John (Jack) Shuman, and her nephew, Dr. John Shuman.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Bruce) Rhoades, a niece, Vicki (Shuman) Secord, a nephew, Bill Baker, along with "adopted" daughter, Jeanne Solberg, and close family friend, Clyde Dubble.
Carolyn, Bruce and Jeanne would like to extend a gracious and heart-felt thank you to the following people: mom's neighbors in Quarryville for their kind and generous help after Bake's passing, the Butt Sisters for their love and support after Barb's passing, Uncle Clyde for his faithful visits, and to the staff at Spring Run, Meadowbrook, Cedar Brook, and 5th floor nursing at the Glen, for the warm, compassionate care given to mom throughout her 17 years at Willow Valley Communities.
There will be a private graveside service.
