Doris R. Peiffer, 93, lifelong resident of Quarryville, entered into rest on June 15, 2021 at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Norman J. and Myrtle L. (Herr) Rineer. She was married to the late TSgt. Quentin L. Newswanger, USAF, who was killed in action during the Korean Conflict on October 23, 1951. She was then married to the late C. Eugene Peiffer for 56 years until his passing in 2013.
Doris was a 1945 graduate of Quarryville High School. She went on to work for Murray Insurance Co. for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Church in Quarryville and was also a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Robert Fulton Chapter #446. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards.
Doris is survived by her two sons: Kent, husband of Connie Peiffer of Elizabethtown and Scott, husband of Mary Peiffer of Quarryville. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Leah, wife of Kenny Porritt; Erin, wife of Kyle Bair; Monica, wife of Frank Lerro and Marla, wife of Kristopher Davis and 6 great-grandchildren. Doris was the last of 12 siblings.
A graveside service will take place at Quarryville Cemetery, Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Manley officiating. Due to limited seating, please bring a lawn chair. The family would like to thank the staff of Q.P.R.C.'s Memory Support Unit for the compassionate care shown to Doris during her stay. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church, 1 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »