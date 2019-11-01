Doris R. "Mom K" Walsh, 81 of Manheim, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Lancaster. Born Monday, November 29,1937 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Thelma (Ruth) Kreider. She was the wife of Kenneth Walsh who passed away in May 2016.
Doris was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown. She enjoyed reading, fishing, playing video games and watching the news.
She is survived by five children: Beverly Habecker and husband Jim of Elizabethtown; Jerry Kaylor of Falmouth; Cindy Stern and husband Donald of Manheim; Yvonne Fahnestock and husband Michael of Palmyra and Michael Kaylor and wife Barbara of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Doris was predeceased by a son Bruce Allen Kaylor and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.