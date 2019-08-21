Doris R. McComsey, 88 of Mountville, passed away August 16, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown, PA.
Born August 11, 1931, in Columbia, PA, she was a daughter of the late William Fieldhouse and Grace Flawd Fieldhouse.
She was a graduate of Columbia High School. Doris loved to cruise with family and friends and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her 2 children, Harry Yohe (Nancy) and Cherie Alleman (Bruce); 3 step-children, Keith and Dale McComsey, and Patti Maclean; 4 grandchildren, Bruce, Vanessa, William, and Jordan; 1 brother, John Billet; 6 great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Neal McComsey; and a brother, William Fieldhouse.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.